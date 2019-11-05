WhatsOnStage Logo
The Taming of the Shrew

Barbican Centre, Off-West End
About this show

A gender-swapped version of one of Shakespeare's beloved comedies features as part of the RSC Season.

In a reimaged 1590, society is a matriarchy.

Baptista Minola is seeking to sell off her son Katherine to the highest bidder. Cue an explosive battle of the sexes in this electrically charged love story.

Justin Audibert (Snow in Midsummer, The Jew of Malta) turns Shakespeare's fierce, energetic comedy of gender and materialism on its head to offer a fresh perspective on its portrayal of hierarchy and power.

Show Details

  • Running Time:2hr 50min
  • Dates:Opening Night:
    Final Performance:
  • Location:
Regular Price:£47.50
Your Price:£25.00
Special Offer Details
Valid on all performances 13-31 December 2019. Book by 23 December 2019.
