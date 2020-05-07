About this show

After sold-out work-in-progress performances in Spring 2019, don’t miss this intimate gig in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs.

Royal Court associate designer Chloe Lamford has teamed up with award-winning Dutch singer and composer Wende to explore the moments in life where rationality feels irrelevant. The Song Project starts from the idea that some things can only be sung.

Collaborating with composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, choreographer Imogen Knight and playwrights E.V. Crowe, Sabrina Mahfouz, Somalia Seaton, Stef Smith and Debris Stevenson, they share their hopes and anxieties, diving into the messiness of birth, death, rage, grace, friendship, motherhood, mothers, loss and aging.

Together, this group of female artists cast aside society’s focus on logic, progress and material things, embracing our inherent need for rituals to deal with life-changing events and giving space to the knotty, emotional complexities of life.

With nine performances only, The Song Project is an exclusive opportunity to see Wende, one of the Netherlands most successful artists, live in London. Although less well known in the UK, Wende has become renowned in her homeland and across Europe, selling out every one of her tours, winning multiple awards for both live performances and albums, and drawing comparisons with the likes of PJ Harvey.