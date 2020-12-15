About this show

The Sixteen are one of the world's leading choral groups with a reputation that stretches from Tokyo to Rio. It concentrates on the heritage of early English polyphony, masterpieces of the Renaissance and Baroque, and a diversity of twentieth century choral work. The choir is complemented for larger scale works by its orchestra, The Symphony of Harmony and Invention.

The Sixteen's programme for Christmas 2020 weaves six centuries of choral masterpieces into a stunning celebration of music written for the voice.