About this show

Tribute act: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jnr.

We couldn't let a year go by without bringing this show to our London audience so, back by popular demand and following sell-out performances across the globe, The Definitive Rat Pack brings you a condensed evening of festive classics, including White Christmas, Baby It's Cold Outside, The Christmas Song and Let It Snow, plus all-time favourites including Mack the Knife, That's Amore, Mr Bojangles and New York, New York.