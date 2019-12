About this show

In the Mood, A String of Pearls, Moonlight Serenade, Little Brown Jug and many other favourites.

The UK's most renowned big band swings you back in time playing Glenn Miller's own arrangements of favourite wartime chart toppers and hits from the forties directed by legendary band leader RAY McVAY. With special guests The Polka Dot Dolls performing a tribute to The Andrews Sisters.