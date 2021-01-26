WhatsOnStage Logo
Trace the evolution of the madrigal from Claudio Monteverdi to Gyorgy Ligeti in this entrancing programme. Monteverdi led the way in a new expressive style of composition, emphasising words just as much as harmonies - and breaking the rules as he went. Palestrina, Gesualdo and Marenzio feature alongside several works of the Il Trionfo di Dori, a collection of madrigals composed in honour of the wife of a Venetian nobleman. Ligeti's Nonsense Madrigals parody earlier madrigals by using old compositional techniques as vehicles for humorous portrayals of texts from children's literature by Lewis Carroll and William Brighty Rands.

