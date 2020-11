About this show

Founded at the start of 2019, The Bitten Peach has been dedicated to increasing and diversifying Asian representation on the drag and cabaret scene.

Nominated for "Best Collective" for QX Cabaret Award in 2019, The Bitten Peach is the UK's only Pan-Asian cabaret collective, made up of performers of Asian descent working in a variety of nightlife performance genres, including drag, burlesque, dance, comedy, music, and circus.