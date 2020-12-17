About this show

The Down for the Count Concert Orchestra presents a socially-distanced performance featuring the music of Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, Nat ‘King' Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, and many more in a luscious 27-piece orchestral setting evoking the sounds of the great Hollywood recordings. Expect to hear faithful recreations of the best music of the swing era, including I've Got You Under My Skin, That Ole Devil Called Love and Let's Face the Music and Dance. All alongside original arrangements of jazz standards written by the Orchestra's principal conductor Mike Paul-Smith, including When I Fall In Love and The Christmas Song (Chesnuts Roasting).