About this show

"We've got no money but we're still in Waitrose twice a day. Because going to Tesco just makes life not even worth living." Viv has lost a shoe. They're her work shoes, her weekend shoes, her only pair of shoes, and she doesn't know what to do. Her foot is bleeding, and she's starting to feel a little overwhelmed. But all will be well in the world once she finds that missing shoe. "It's incredibly hard isn't it. To stay afloat. It's incredibly hard not to sink to the bottom."

Downstairs