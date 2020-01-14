About this show

Like an immersive pop-up book or graphic novel coming to life, ROOMAN is a rich tapestry of puppetry, projection, animation, dance, music and sound. A young woman only finds relief from the surroundings of her monotonous, monochrome existence when she meets a kangaroo man in her dreams. Obsessed by his colourful, wondrous and limitless universe, she pursues a dangerous path to spend more time with him. Soon she must make a choice: to give up or to wake up. With the atmosphere of fantastical film noir, this innovative show matches wordless performance with a multidimensional paper set to tell a heart-warming story about falling in love with a fantasy. From Australia, artist Fleur Elise Noble is the maker of all things visual and has spent seven years creating the universe of Rooman, who she originally encountered in her own dreams.

Part of London International Mime Festival (LIMF)