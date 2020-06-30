About this show

Rhiannon Faith Company creates unique outrageous performances and autobiographical shows exposing the impulsive, messed-up and fragile facets of the human condition. Dance Theatre with a Smutty Mouth.

Gritty dance theatre that casts a light on people suffering from social isolation. With tenderness and honesty, DROWNTOWN holds up a mirror to community breakdown. Six people, weighed down by individual darkness, come to a coastal land. There is no lifeguard. Yearning to make connections and to find strength, they search for guidance. The absence of support sends them into a spiral as they struggle with ideas of shame and hope, unravelling before our eyes. Highly physical, interspersed with autobiographical testimonials and text, this timely performance gives voice to the vulnerable and unheard.