About this show

'I need to keep looking but I’m not 100% clear on what I’m looking for'

A girl fights for her life in a lift. New Window. A protest in Trafalgar Square. New Window. A naked man in a bathtub. New Window. Janelle Monae, dancing.

The possibilities are endless. Even at 2am. That’s the thing about being Extremely Online: there’s no limit on where you can go.

'I love love love my digital body because having a body that can go everywhere is just the hottest thing.'

Directed by Rachel Bagshaw, the production will creatively combine Spoken English, BSL, captioning and audio description, and all shows will be performed in a relaxed environment. Midnight Movie will also be meeting an online audience each night, through the night.

Eve Leigh’s plays include The Trick (Bush Theatre), Stone Face and Silent Planet (Finborough Theatre). Rachel Bagshaw’s recent work includes Fringe First award-winning The Shape of the Pain, a collaboration with Chris Thorpe. Midnight Movie was developed whilst on a Royal Court residency and with the support of producer Matt Maltby, Unlimited, and Arts Council England. The production will be produced by the Royal Court in collaboration with Matt Maltby.