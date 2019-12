About this show

From burning blues to spiky jazz and jagged funk, ex-Miles Davis guitar legend John Scofield always sounds at home juggling styles, especially alongside bass great Steve Swallow and dynamic drummer Bill Stewart. Joined by the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra, directed by saxophonist Tommy Smith, this concert features bombastic reimaginings of Miles Davis' late period classics 'Tutu' and 'Jean Pierre', alongside expanded new versions of Sco's classics 'Go Blow' and 'Groove Elation'.