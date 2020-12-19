About this show

Handel's famous oratorio - the story of Jesus' life told in magnificent music.

Live-streamed from our Hall for the first time, the full baroque orchestra and choir of the Academy of Ancient Music are joined by a glittering array of soloists for Handel's evergreen musical account of the birth of Christ. A steadfast audience favourite thanks to uplifting and rousing choruses such as 'Hallelujah' and 'For unto us a child is born', the Messiah has enshrined itself in the canon as a holiday tradition, and Egarr's incisive, dynamic reading is sure to delight and reward.

Barbican Hall