About this show

A young journalist lands a dream internship at the country's biggest online news company. But a few months into the role - in a hasty bid to find a major scoop that will go viral - he inadvertently publishes a catastrophic error that risks unhinging his entire career. Is he about to lose it all - or is there no such thing as bad publicity? Fake News is the very real story of how our media is created and how it's responding to the extraordinary times we live in.