About this show

Following a sell-out season at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, this turbocharged show lights up the Barbican over summer: ‘Forget everything you know about Evita: this one properly rocks’ (Time Out).

From a life of poverty to spiritual leader of the nation, Eva Perón was loved, hated, derided and venerated. Dividing the Argentinian people with her patriotic speeches, her ambition, glamour and magnetism transformed her into one of the world’s first major political celebrities.

Jamie Lloyd reinvents Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical, its chart-topping score including ‘Don’t Cry for Me Argentina’, ‘Oh What A Circus’, ‘Another Suitcase in Another Hall’ and ‘You Must Love Me’ – the winner of an Oscar for Best Original Song.