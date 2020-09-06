About this show

Ben Stock in Cabaret with musical director Inga Davis-Rutter Following sell out performances in London, New York, Asia and across the UK, West End and UK theatre actor Ben Stock brings his acclaimed cabaret to Waterloo! With a career that encompasses everything from Panto to Pinter and from Wolverhampton to the West End, Ben's show includes music and tales that have influenced his life and work.....so far! Songs by composers including Jerry Herman, Noel Coward, Stephen Sondheim, Tom Lehrer, and Cole Porter. Ben Stock's own career has included roles in productions such as DISNEY's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, GREASE, JOSEPH and HELLO, DOLLY as well as annual jaunts in major pantomimes!

This event takes place at Waterloo Alfresco, 91 Cornwall Road, SE1 8TH - in St Patricks Courtyard (Opposite The White Hart Pub). 1 min from Waterloo East