About this show

At 30, every innocent flirtation becomes a prospect for a shared mortgage application. Before 30 follows Chris, a Deliveroo driver trying to make his way in the world. His previous struggles with depression and anxiety resurface as he faces the prospect of turning 30, comparing himself to his Grandad who seemingly achieved life's milestones so easily. A mortgage, a career, a family, where should we be at 30? This true to home one man show tells an honest story about mental health that any age can relate to. Combining surreal comedy with dramatic spoken work and told across 12 chapters, one for each month in the countdown to 30, transporting the audience from the tent that Chris rents in London to the top of Everest on a quest for purpose..

This event takes place at Waterloo Alfresco, 91 Cornwall Road, SE1 8TH - in St Patricks Courtyard (Opposite The White Hart Pub). 1 min from Waterloo East