About this show

Tom Neill has played venues all round the UK - from the Dundee coast to the English riviera - and most recently, from his kitchen and lounge. A regular in the line-ups of Baron Mara Jazz and Heather Jayne and the Red Shoes, Tom is glad to be back in the open air with a programme of solo piano jazz standards.

This event takes place at Waterloo Alfresco, 91 Cornwall Road, SE1 8TH - in St Patricks Courtyard (Opposite The White Hart Pub). 1 min from Waterloo East