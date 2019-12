About this show

"Why the hell would anyone ring a doorbell, and when you ask who it is, just stand there breathing?" A lecturer in Chile. - A study group in the USA. - A torture instructor in Argentina. - A hangman in Mexico. - A woman who won't stop dancing in Paraguay. Pablo Manzi's darkly comic odyssey across the Americas explores whether violence brings us closer together and what it takes to walk past on the other side of the street.

Upstairs