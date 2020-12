About this show

The celebration of the magic, jubilation, fun and joie-de-vivre of seasonal music is brought to life by Bob Chilcott, the BBC Singers's very own Principal Guest Conductor. Singer Katie Melua and saxophonist Jess Gillam add their touch of Christmas sparkle into the mix with solo sets. Sing your way into the spirit of the season, either with us or at home as we bring the Christmas magic into your living room this year.