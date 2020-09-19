About this show

Join West End duo Edwin Ray (Follies, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert, New Adventures) and Emma Jane Morton (Amelie, Crazy For You, Dreamboats & Petticoats) in their sparkling musical theatre revue - Two Singular Sensations. Expect a glittering production with fabulous singing, incredible dance and some joyous backstage stories. This uplifting show will bring you your favourite musical theatre songs - old to new, high octane to reflective, Broadway to West End. Suitable for the whole family.

This event takes place at Waterloo Alfresco, 91 Cornwall Road, SE1 8TH - in St Patricks Courtyard (Opposite The White Hart Pub). 1 min from Waterloo East