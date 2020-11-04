About this show

Welcome to Shadow City, a hellhole of a city, but a city nonetheless... Detective Jay Walker is dead, and with no leads and a case colder than... ice. It's up to his ex-partner Patrick 'Nobody calls me Patrick' Wolf to bust some imaginary heads and find out who killed him. Armed with nothing but his own body and a chair, Lewis Doherty brings to life thirty characters, car chases, and multi-man brawls for a hilarious hour-long adventure across a cyber-punk landscape.

WOLF is part of the Nottingham Playhouse Unlocked festival of live and livestreamed shows. There is a strictly limited number of tickets to watch the event in person at Nottingham Playhouse, or purchase an e-ticket to watch the livestream at home.