About this show

Join us as we tell the story of Reggae music from the arrival of the Windrush Generation from Jamaica - bringing their stories, history and music with them - and hear how their music evolved through the decades to take the world by storm.

Narrated by comedian John Simmit the show features ska, rock steady, calypso, gospel, lovers rock, dancehall and reggae - all played live by the JA Reggae Band.