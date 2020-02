About this show

A servant and master from far off Syracuse arrive in Ephesus in search of their long-lost twin brothers. In no time at all they are trapped in a terrifying chain of chaotic events. Tormented by a wild wife and a moody mistress challenged by a crazy jeweller, and damned by a demonic doctor, the terrified twosome run headlong into a climactic happy ending which defies all probability. A summer Turkish delight not to be missed!

This event takes place at Highfields Park