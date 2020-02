About this show

A bunch of strangers are holed up in a farmhouse in rural Pennsylvania. Hoards of the undead are approaching. Who will make it out alive? Night of the Living Dead Live! skirts the line between the horrific and the hysterical. It's the only production officially authorised by the Romero estate, paying loving homage to the film and recreating all those iconic scenes, alongside lots of new material for newcomers and hardcore fans alike.