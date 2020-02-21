About this show

Three weeks into filming - the most expensive movie ever made - Gone With The Wind is in trouble. The script is dreadful, the director clueless and legendary Hollywood producer, David O. Selznick, is about to go bankrupt. Desperate times calls for drastic measures. Selznick shuts production down, pulls director Victor Fleming from the set of The Wizard of Oz and hires fabled script-doctor Ben Hecht to sort the mess out. But, there's a catch. The men have just five days to rewrite the script from scratch and Hecht is one of the very few people in THE WHOLE OF America who hasn't actually read the best-selling novel. In this screwball comedy, watch how three masters set about creating the biggest Hollywood blockbuster of all time. Tempers will fray, egos will clash and wits will truly reach their end as they battle to achieve cinematic greatness. Expect a night full of laughter, raucous fun and riotous farce in this love letter to the silver screen.