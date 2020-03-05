About this show

Man on the Moon is a journey through space and time, fuelled by love, fear and Afro-futurism. Keisha communicates with her reclusive dad through books, letters and symbols. But when the letters stop coming she is forced to venture into his world. This truth-infused narrative sees the protagonist follow a trail of breadcrumbs that lead her a number of check-points: cultural displacement, religious confusions, political paranoia, misplaced masculinity and more. With the use of poetry, looped sounds and story-telling, this piece explores the impact that mental health can have on the family dynamic, particularly within the context of the Black British experience. Prepare to jump from Manchester to the Moon as this story reaches for those answers that can often feel out of reach.

Neville Studio