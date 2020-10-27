About this show

A tale of two cities. A tale of two boys. A tale of fathers and sons. An epic journey fraught with every danger and excitement, until love triumphs over hatred and corruption. JUST KIDDING! Gemma and Narisha from Major Labia might have starred on the poster of previous Playhouse production Coram Boy, but that isn't the story they tell tonight. Tonight they are here to titillate till late. To make your funny bones gyrate. To watch your bike tyres inflate. So grab a mate, jettison the hate and be sure to hydrate, cos bitches we're back!