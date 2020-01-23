About this show

Gecko have a reputation for generating unique worlds, exquisite stage craft and breath-taking choreography.

Critically acclaimed physical dance theatre company Gecko return with an intimate, funny and moving exploration of what it means to care. Institute is extremely intimate. An incisive dissection of the way we nurture and care for ourselves and each other. Institute is a Gecko production. Supported by Arts Council England. Co-commissioned by Derby Theatre, Warwick Arts Centre and New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich. In association with DanceEast and Northern Stage. Duration: 70mins. Recommended Age: 12+