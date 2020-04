About this show

A Father. A Son. A Club. A Town. A Game. Fly Half. Fly Half tells the story of the trials and tribulations of a rugby player from South Wales. Set in an industrial town, this play is a celebration of working class families who head out to the match each week, stand pitch side with pride, supporting their local team.

Fly Half is a new play with original songs, told through the eyes of Darren and the various characters that inhabit his community.