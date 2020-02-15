About this show

Darkfield create innovative work at the forefront of technology and theatre. Their three sell-out Edinburgh runs have been experienced by over 100,000 people. Flight takes place in a 40 foot shipping container in absolute darkness, using binaural 360 degree sound and sensory effects to put each audience member at the centre of intense evolving narratives. Flight explores the Many-Worlds Interpretation of quantum mechanics, taking audience members through two worlds, two realities and two possible outcomes to their journey. There are many worlds in which this plane lands safely. We are not responsible for your final destination. Not recommended for people of a nervous disposition.