About this show

From a flat in North London to the exercise yard of a Greek detention centre, beds anchor us to the various points of the journey. Supposed spaces of safety become transient; shelters are taken away without notice; and the route from one place to the next is fraught with obstacles. This play is a shout-out to all the real people who kept the actors moving forward. It explores the hidden moments of hospitality that change the course of a journey, and how to repay them. The intimacy created between friends when family is absent, and how to stay hopeful in a scary world.

A brand new play by this dynamic, emerging company of lived experience refugee performers, exploring the seam of kindness and care that lies within their experience of leaving their homelands to seek asylum.

Neville Studio. Part of Refugee Week