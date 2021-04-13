About this show

Noël Coward’s gloriously entertaining Private Lives is the inaugural show from The Nigel Havers Theatre Company which will be touring the country with a wonderful line-up of theatrical gems.

Elyot and Amanda, who were once married, find themselves on honeymoon with their new partners, in the same hotel on the French Riviera, admiring the view from adjoining balconies. Their initial horror quickly evaporates and soon they are sharing cocktails. Who knows what the future holds for them now…

The Olivier Award winning Patricia Hodge, one of the country’s most loved actresses, plays Amanda. Nigel Havers, ever suave and thoroughly charming, plays Elyot, the role taken by Noël Coward himself in the original production in 1930.