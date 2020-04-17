About this show

In the glittering salons of 18th century France the Marquise de Merteuil is devising an ingenious plot, for which she will require the help of her lover, the Vicomte de Valmont, a man whose incredible powers of seduction are matched only by his ruthless instinct for intrigue. And so begins an electrifying sequence of longing, betrayal and lies. But what happens if, when out hunting for pure passion, one stumbles upon true love? The mesmerising tale of sexual power games is one of the most highly regarded dramas of the last decade, becoming an Oscar winning movie and a hit around the world.