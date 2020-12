About this show

Shining a light on the communities who have come to call Britain home, On Hostile Ground is a compelling new musical drama. Based on jaw-dropping real-life testimonies and featuring a classically influenced score, it interweaves the story of the cabinet meeting that created the brutal Hostile Environment Policy and of the people whose lives were devastated by it.

On Hostile Ground is presented as a series of 14 music videos to be released online, for free, starting from Tue 16 February 2021