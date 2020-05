About this show

It's a new day at Sittingbottom school and FROG is looking for a place to sit, but CAT has other ideas and DOG is doing as he's told. Little do any of them know that chaos is coming... who knew there were so many rhyming rules and what will happen when FROG is in charge? Oi Frog & Friends! is an action-packed play with songs, puppets, laughs and, of course, rhymes!