About this show

Our hero Dick Whittington is heading to London to seek his fame, fortune and happiness. With his trusty cat Tommy in tow and magical Fairy Bow Bells leading the way what could possibly go wrong? But the evil King Rat has other plans and soon Dick Whittington is on an action-packed adventure that takes him from London to the high seas. Will he make it back to become the Lord Mayor? Can he outwit King Rat and free London from his team of revolting rodents? One thing's for sure - he's going need a little help from you if he's going to save the day. Join us this Christmas time for the ultimate magical pantomime adventure! Get ready to boo, cheer, laugh out loud and join in, in our spectacular family pantomime filled with fantastic songs, amazing dance routines and plenty of festive fun for all the family.