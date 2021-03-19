About this show

Witness the creation of the newest musical around, every night! You want to know a secret? The best bits of any show, you never get to see: beautiful moments of discovery, fresh minted gags, a story coming alive for the first time - all this happens in the rehearsal room. Less of a secret is that you never see the worst: dead ends, outrageous choices, bits that don't fit. But what if we put them all on the stage? Triumphs, disasters, the wonderful and the WTF? How? By improvising, from scratch, a new show created each night. Story, song and visuals conjured from the unlikeliest materials by matchless performers. Every moment of creation witnessed by you. Songs that lift your spirits, split your sides then break your heart. It's a never seen before musical and we know you won't have seen anything like it... because we haven't either.