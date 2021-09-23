About this show

AJ and Curtis' Big Night Out is a live, on-stage variety entertainment spectacular. After working together in a multitude of dance-based productions, AJ and Curtis have decided to take their infectiously funny rapport and bring it to the stage, incorporating their entertainment skills in a new variety show that is full of fun for everyone. The show will include explosive choreography and dance routines, roof-raising live musical performances with some incredibly special guest singers, and live interactive games with exciting prizes to be won. One lucky audience member will win an extra special prize. This will be a BIG NIGHT OUT suitable for the whole family; good old-fashioned fun with a lively and energetic revamp.