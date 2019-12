About this show

This is for all you big boys & girls, so leave the kids at home and get your tickets for this fun & filthy show for one night only. Will Jill get to see Jack's Gigantic Chopper? Will Fleshcreep manage to get one over the Fairy? And Will Dame Got-The-Trotts manage to grow a Beanstalk in her front garden? Find out by seeing this hilarious Adult panto that has the GIGANTIC chopper you've BEAN gagging for!