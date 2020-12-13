About this show

Mark is just about the last person you might associate with ho ho ho let's throw a log on the fire and gather round for Christmas but... Mark loves Christmas! Christmas singles, films, carols, decorations and, most of all, Christmas stories! From the most unexpected story teller comes Christmas stories from his life, time and family. The one where his dad was Father Christmas for the school fete, the time his mum found his dad's secret stash of presents that were not for her, the Christmas spent alone, the one where they found dead neighbours and why celebrating in the darkest time of year is a rebellious act. With live music, comedy, pathos and more Christmas cheer than a Laplander's eggnog party!

Online