About this show

Discover a vibrant and bold new theatre event exploring our world and where we find ourselves in 2020. Following on from their smash hit, sell out shows Where Do We Stand? and Where Do We Belong? this company of young makers present the third part of their kaleidoscopic view of the state of our young nation, and ask Where Do We Go Now? So come and join us for this new, energetic, unmissable production, jam-packed with words in motion and live music from young creative minds from Newcastle and Gateshead.

Stage 2