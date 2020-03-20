About this show

Snatched - In 2018, disabled actor, Melissa Johns' icloud was hacked and explicit photos of her released online. A young disabled woman with a history of body dysmorphia comes to terms with her body becoming public property. This humorous and revealing show mixes verbatim monologues with melodrama, vulgar news headlines and musical storytelling, refusing to display embarrassment or remorse in order to champion female sexuality, fight body shaming and the taboo of sex and disability. Magic Bus - It's 1978. Simon, a 17-year-old lad from Yorkshire is running away from home, on the Magic Bus; a pirate bus service that travels the world. This is a moving, energetic, hilariously honest story about family, hope, the coming together of different cultures, and a life changing adventure. With live music and original songs.