About this show

Caught between revolutionary and parliamentary politics, Ellen fights with an unstoppable, reckless energy for a better world. Running (quite literally in some cases) into the likes of Albert Einstein and Ernest Hemingway, she battles to save Jewish refugees in Nazi Germany; campaigns for Britain to aid the fight against Franco's Fascists in Spain; and leads 200 workers in the Jarrow Crusade, marching from Newcastle through Nottingham and the Midlands, all the way to London delivering a petition to reduce unemployment and poverty. She serves as a vital member of Churchill's cabinet, and has affairs with communist spies and government ministers. But, despite all of this, she still finds herself - somehow - on the outside looking in.? This is the story of Ellen Wilkinson. There is more than one way to kill a revolutionary...