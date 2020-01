About this show

A Mel Brooks style parody following the story-line of the D.H. Lawrence novel... with a few twists. Lady Chatterley welcomes home her husband, Clifford, from a war that left the world in tatters. With Clifford's legs also in tatters, he arrives at Wragby Hall confined to a wheelchair and clutching his secret. As the couple grow apart Constance falls into a passionate and curiously experimental affair with estate gamekeeper: Mellors.