About this show

Britains Got Talent Winner.

Long before triumphing in the 2020 final, Jon was a powerhouse live performer with decades of experience touring the world. Become part of Jon's journey of a lifetime where you will roar with laughter, maybe shed a few tears and definitely be inspired by his music and the hilarious tales of his family, relationships and life on tour. With a soundtrack including all his Britain's Got Talent songs and music spanning the classics to rock n roll, you are guaranteed a rip-roaring night of music and comedy. This will be a night to remember!