About this show

Vital and gripping, BLKDOG is Botis Seva's haunting commentary on surviving adulthood as a childlike artist. A genre-defying blend of hip hop dance and free form antics, BLKDOG explores the inner battlefield of an ageing artist trying to retain his youth. This show features no spoken language and is accessible to deaf, partially deaf, EAL/ESOL and non-English speaking audiences.

Stage 1