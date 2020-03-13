About this show

Blues behind bars from the writers of Cabaret. Justice is on trial for the husband killing bad girls of shady Chicago. A chorus girl murders her lover but manages to get off through a strange assortment of allies. She forms an unusual nightclub act with another murderess with the hopes of keeping them both out of trouble. Songs include All That Jazz, Razzle Dazzle and All I Care About.

Adapted in collaboration with iTheatrics, Kander & Ebb's legendary and award-winning musical about fame, fortune and acquittal has been adapted so that the content and language of the show is appropriate to a school performance and audience.

Stage 2