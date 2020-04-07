About this show

Founded in 2017 by Carlos Acosta and based in Havana, the company is made up of the best dancers Cuba has to offer who have trained in both ballet and contemporary dance styles.

International ballet superstar Carlos Acosta and his critically acclaimed Cuban company Acosta Danza perform a programme of new and existing works. Acosta makes a guest appearance in the iconic Rooster, choreographed by Christopher Bruce to music by the Rolling Stones. The company also perform new work, Paysage, Soudain, la nuit by visionary Swedish choreographer Pontus Lidberg. Inspired by Vaslav Nijinsky's L'apr